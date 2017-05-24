PGA Tour winner Kevin Kisner hosts 'Meet & Greet' at Topgolf Fort Worth

FORT WORTH PGA Tour player Kevin Kisner is among the big names who have descended upon Fort Worth for this week's Dean and DeLuca Invitational at Colonial Country Club and Tuesday evening, he was part of a “Meet & Greet” with fans at the new Topgolf near downtown Fort Worth.
The exclusive event was in partnership with AG Green Label and featured a Q&A segment that was emceed by the popular Amanda Balionis from CBS Sports and Callaway Golf Media. Roughly 20 people were in the banquet room for the event ,and Kisner was very entertaining and interacted with those who asked questions.
“This is one of my favorite weeks and I'm looking forward to getting it started here at Colonial” Kisner said, as the Q&A got underway. “The course is so unique from what the tour is trending to with the 7,800-yard courses where the guys that bomb it get such an advantage. Colonial is so old-school in that it's not all about length, and if you're not in the right place, you're not going to make birdies.
“I love it and I love that 10- or 12-under is what usually wins even though it's probably one of the shortest courses on tour,” Kisner continued. “I love that I can hit driver on a lot of holes that other guys can't and I feel like it kind of gives me an advantage.”
Kisner's admiration of Colonial did not stop there.
“The people at Colonial take such good care of us and the members are awesome,” he said. “If you ever need anything, they help you and they give my family anything they want and I really love the golf course. It's like something I grew up on at home. It's short, tight, you've got to work the ball different ways and the greens are really small.”
It's not just Colonial, as Kisner is also a fan of downtown Fort Worth and its restaurant scene.
“I really like Angelo's,” Kisner said. “And we are staying in downtown and I think it's super cool to check out the different restaurants and walk around with my wife.”
The Q&A wrapped up and everyone made their way outside to the hitting bays, where they split into four groups of five players with the winners in each bay getting the opportunity to take on Kisner is one of the signature Topgolf games. While he waited, Kisner put on a show with one-handed and backward shots that were better than most of the other golfers’ actual shots.
Kisner was asked about the Wednesday Pro-Am and talked about what the experience is like from the pro's perspective.
“My favorite part is watching them tee off and when the guy announces their name, you've never seen a guy so nervous,” Kisner said of the amateur partners. “Some guys can barely get the ball on the tee and I always tell them ‘no matter how good or bad you hit it, I promise I've seen better and worse. Just hit it as hard as you can and we'll go find it or they've got people down there to find it for you.’ ”
The Dean and DeLuca Invitational continues through Sunday at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth. For information on tickets, visit deananddelucainvitational.com.
