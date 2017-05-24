2 arrested on drugs and weapons charges in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE, Wash. Police in Spokane Valley have arrested two people on multiple drug and firearms charges.
Police last Wednesday arrested 28-year-old Scott Henderson and 23-year-old Austin Schwahn at a motel on a total of 26 charges.
Spokane Valley police say Henderson told them he has made $50,000 to $60,000 in the last year selling heroin and meth because he has been unable to find a steady job. Police say Henderson also traded drugs for firearms.
Police say they also found drugs and drug paraphernalia in the room.
Police say future arrests are expected in the case, which has been active for months.