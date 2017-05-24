Top 10 things to do: May 26-June 1, 2017

Art on the Greene
1 Former Mayor Richard Greene declared Arlington is “nobody’s damn suburb,” but he can’t argue it’s becoming the newest art hot spot. A tree-lined park named in his honor serves as the setting for art from all over the country in more than 13 categories. The festival starts 3 p.m. Friday and runs through the weekend. Bring a blanket and enjoy the live bands in the afternoon. Arlington is pet-friendly, so bring your leashed pup. Parking and admission are free, but bring cash for food and alcohol. Richard Greene Linear Park, 1601 E. Randol Mill Road, Arlington. artonthegreene.com
Special Olympics
2 The Special Olympics Summer Games takes place in Arlington all weekend. Most of the games will be held at UT Arlington; a few others will be nearby. Come cheer on nearly 3,000 very special participants ranging in age from 12 to 80. Admission is free. For a schedule, specific sport locations and weather updates, check the website. sotx.org/summergames.
Lavender Festival
3 Celebrate all things lavender this weekend at the annual Lavender Festival in Gainesville, just an hour outside Dallas-Fort Worth. Pick your own lavender and many other herbs and seasonal crops. Stroll the vendor stalls and enjoy free lavender lemonade. Admission and parking are free. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Monday. 2391 County Road 178, Gainesville. 940-665-6938; lavenderridgefarms.com
BrewedFest
4 It’s java versus brew in this family-friendly game of whiffle ball this Sunday at Fort Worth’s Magnolia Green Park. The game raises funds for the Hemphill Park (Fire Station Park) expansion project. The beer team will use all the skills in their bat bag to support the proposed concert pavilion portion of the project, while the coffee team will try to bring the runs home for the BMX/skate park area. Come side with your favorite team and help knock it out of the park. Donations can be made and there will be shirt sales on-site. Free. 5-8 p.m. 1201 Lipscomb St., Fort Worth. For more information, see the BrewedFest A Grand Slam for the Near Southside Facebook page.
Circus 1903
5 Award-winning puppeteers from Broadway’s “War Horse” have joined forces with the producers of “The Illusionists,” purportedly the world’s biggest magic show, for a retro-style circus that’s a far cry from both the recently shuttered Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus and Cirque du Soleil. Because those elephants aren’t really elephants but puppets. This nod to the golden age of circus entertainment includes high-wire acts, ridiculously strong men, contortionists and so much more. The Circus 1903 Dallas tour stop runs through June 4 at the Music Hall at Fair Park, 901 First Ave., Dallas. $16-$95. dallassummermusicals.org.
‘An American Salute’
6 The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra performs a concert titled “An American Salute” in time for Memorial Day weekend at White’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Southlake. The performance begins at 7 p.m. Friday and tickets are available online. $10-$20. 185 S. White Chapel Blvd. 817-665-6000; www.fwsymphony.org.
‘Having Our Say: The Delany Sisters’ First 100 Years’
7 As two elderly sisters prepare a dinner to remember their father, they reminisce over the hundred years of their own lives in “Having Our Say: The Delany Sisters’ First 100 Years.” The play, opening Friday and running through June 25, is based on the celebrated nonfiction book by A. Elizabeth Delany and Sarah Delany, who grew up in the post-Reconstruction South. $19-$29. Jubilee Theatre, 506 Main St., Fort Worth. 817-338-4411, www.jubileetheatre.org.
Dallas Margarita Meltdown
8 The best margarita in Dallas will be made, judged and crowned this Sunday, rain or shine. Over 30 bartenders from local restaurants and bars will compete to be named best in Dallas. Bring cash for food, vendors and parking. You must be at least 21 years of age to taste-test. $40 presale, $50 cash at the door. 3-9 p.m. in the West End, downtown Dallas. dallasmargaritameltdown.com
Fort Worth Metal Fest
9 Bring your earplugs. There’s going to be two full days of heavy metal at The Rail in Fort Worth for Metal Fest this weekend. Nearly two dozen bands are scheduled to perform, including Warbeast, The Kennedy Veil, Black Chamber, Cesspool of Corruption, Gloom and I Am Destruction. Single-day, two-day, and VIP tickets are available online or at the door, starting at $20. All ages. 3101 Joyce Drive, Fort Worth. Facebook: FWmetalfest
Firemen’s 5K
10 Run alongside Fort Worth firefighters in the Firemen’s 5K. The run honors the memory of firefighters killed in 1999 in a blaze at a church in Lake Worth. The run begins 8 a.m. Sunday at Arborlawn United Methodist Church, 5001 Briarhaven Road. Proceeds benefit two organizations providing grief counseling: Compassionate Friends and The WARM Place.