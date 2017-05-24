Previous owner of Elvis jet says he designed red interior

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. A previous owner of a private jet also once owned by Elvis Presley is disputing an auction house's claim that the king of rock 'n' roll designed its red velvet interior.
Roy McKay told KOB-TV in Albuquerque (https://goo.gl/GpE3zV) on Tuesday he designed the interior himself after eating at an old restaurant in Roswell, New Mexico. McKay says when he purchased the red 1962 Lockheed Jetstar it has a two-toned gray interior and "kind of looked like a casket."
GWS Auctions Inc. of California is auctioning off the jet after it sat on a runway in New Mexico for 30 years.
The auction house says Elvis designed the interior, which photos show has red velvet seats and red shag carpet.
GWS Auctions says it didn't take McKay's claims seriously.