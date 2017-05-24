Raimondo attends fundraiser at home of former Playboy CEO

PROVIDENCE, R.I. A former Playboy executive has hosted a political fundraiser attended by Rhode Island's governor.
Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo traveled to Chicago on a 1-day trip Tuesday to attend the fundraiser.
Raimondo campaign spokeswoman Kate Ramstad on Wednesday confirmed that the event was at the home of Democratic fundraiser and former Playboy CEO Christie Hefner, who is the daughter of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner.
Raimondo has said she plans to run for re-election as governor in 2018.
It's not the first time Raimondo has gone to Chicago for a fundraiser. Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, a former Democratic congressman who was also a White House chief of staff for President Barack Obama, co-hosted a 2013 fundraiser for Raimondo when she was a state treasurer considering a run for governor.