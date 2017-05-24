NBC 5 to air special report on Dallas schools tranpsortation

At 6:30 p.m. weekdays, KXAS/Channel usually airs “Extra,” a syndicated entertainment-magazine show. But this evening (May 24), the station will use that slot for something more local and serious.
“Big Buses, Bigger Problems — The Land Deal” is part of an ongoing station investigation into Dallas County Schools, the agency responsible for transporting 75,000 North Texas students.”
NBC 5 recently won a regional Edward R. Murrow Award for its series of “Big Buses, Bigger Problems” reports, led by senior investigative reporter Scott Friedman. Among the topics covered was dangerous driving by Dallas school-bus drivers. But Mark Ginther, the station’s vice president of news, says that the half-hour special will feature all-new material.
According to a release, the NBC 5 Investigates team discovered records that raise questions about a land deal that will cost Dallas County residents millions of dollars over the next two decades, include who orchestrated the deal, who profits from it and how much it will cost taxpayers.
The “special report illustrates how over the last several years DCS has spent taxpayer funds and put the 171-year-old agency on the brink of collapse,” the release says.
NBC 5 anchors Brian Curtis and Meredith Land host the special report, with Friedman explaning the latest findings.