Charley Crockett at Lola’s Trailer Park; Clint Black at Billy Bob’s Texas

Charley Crockett at Lola’s Trailer Park
While there may be many reasons to gripe about the slickness and soulessness of so much mainstream pop and country, there are those who make music with a sense of history and passion. South Texan Charley Crockett, now based in Dallas after years of bouncing around the country, is one of them. Like Sturgill Simpson, Leon Bridges, Chris Stapleton, and C.W. Stoneking, Crockett makes music infused with a sense of the past without seeming like a nostalgia act. His blues-country-jazz-inflected blend, as can be heard on such albums as “In the Night” and “A Stolen Jewel,” resonates so deeply precisely because of its sense of roots. This is one not to miss. With Vincent Neil Emerson.
8 p.m. Friday. Lola’s Trailer Park, 2736 W. Sixth St., Fort Worth. $10-$15.
Clint Black at Billy Bob’s Texas
Country music veteran Clint Black is back in the spotlight thanks to his latest album, “On Purpose,” and Thirty Tigers, the Nashville distribution/marketing company involved in the careers of the Avett Brothers, Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, and Lucinda Williams. But, no doubt, fans will be hearing lots of the old hits when the New Jersey-born/Texas-raised singer, who could show some of the young country upstarts a thing or two, takes the stage at Billy Bob’s on Saturday.
9:30 p.m. Saturday. Billy Bob’s Texas, 2520 Rodeo Plaza, Fort Worth. $16; $35-$55 reserved.