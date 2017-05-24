Tia’s on the Bluff isn’t bluffing about its food

FORT WORTH Sometimes a restaurant’s name and location are all it takes to pique curiosity. With Tia’s on the Bluff, there’s the “on the Bluff” part of the name. There’s also the location, a couple of blocks north of downtown Fort Worth and a couple of blocks east of growing development on and near Samuels Avenue.
Most restaurants hang out near other restaurants, but Tia’s currently has no dining neighbors. And although the restaurant is easy to get to from downtown via Hampton Street, you might have to navigate a small maze of streets if approaching it from another direction.
Nonetheless, your search will be rewarded. First off, there’s a cool patio with views of downtown Fort Worth complemented by some good Mexican/Tex-Mex food. “On the Bluff” sounds like it’s at the edge of a cliff, but Tia’s rests more comfortably on Bluff Street, its intersection with Hampton.
Then there’s the “Tia’s” part of the name. Mary Sotelo, the restaurant’s owner, told the Star-Telegram that the house the restaurant is in was built in 1926, and that she and her husband bought it in 1967 and raised six children there. Sotelo said their children were taught to be kind and giving, and that they would make sack lunches for homeless people in the area.
Sotelo’s daughter, Patricia Villarreal, ran a burrito hut in the 1980s and has long had a passion for cooking. Villarreal doesn’t have children of her own, but she has many nieces and nephews — she’s the “Tia” of the restaurant’s name. Several years ago, inspired in part by increased development in the area, she asked her mother if she would be willing to move out of the house so that she could turn it into a restaurant.
At first reluctant, Sotelo eventually agreed, and renovations began taking place — over a nearly six-year period. Sotelo said that with the help of a silent investor, they were finally able to open the restaurant this spring. “Homemade” takes on a pretty literal meaning here.
The menu is fairly straightforward with enchiladas, tacos, flautas and other cuisine staples. Carne guisada and chicken mole are about as exotic as it gets, and that’s what we leaned toward.
The carne guisada ($8.95 at lunch) had generous chunks of beef in a judiciously applied, earthy sauce, and accompanying corn tortillas arrived at the table nice and hot.
The chicken mole (also $8.95) consisted of well-seasoned shredded chicken in a mole sauce that was less aggressively dusky than some moles we’ve had; this allowed more of the chicken’s flavor to come through, but the mole might be too subtle for some tastes.
Both plates came with refried beans (rich and good) and Spanish rice (standard), but we added an unusual option to the mole plate: potato salad, which was bright and mustardy, and recommended. On the menu, it was offered as an alternative to the beans and rice, but it came as an addition to them — and a happy addition it was. (Rice, beans and potato salad are all available as a la carte sides for $3.95.)
Somehow, after all that — and appetizers that we’ll get to shortly — we had room for dessert. That’s where we had the meal’s biggest hit: a chocolate tres leches cheesecake ($4.95). We were skeptical about this coming in cheesecake form, which would seem to diminish the milk-bleeding moistness that’s part of a good tres leches, but Tia’s pulled it off, with alternating layers of classic cheesecake and weeping tres leches.
The other dessert was two large churros ($4.95), lightly dusted with sugar and with a nice crisp-to-soft texture, accompanied by a scoop of ice cream and a caramel sauce that complemented the churros well. Most people would find this plate shareable, but I had the cheesecake and was unwilling to make much of a trade.
All this was preceded by complimentary chips and salsa, the former sturdy enough to handle the latter, which was light on the spiciness but still flavorful. We also ordered a cup of queso ($2.95) that tasted good but was surprisingly thin, with a nearly soupy texture. A little thickening wouldn’t hurt.
Service was warm and hospitable, with our waiter knowing when to be enthusiastic (talking about the cheesecake, for instance) and when to be unobtrusive. Since we had to go back to work, we skipped the margaritas, but we’ll be back to sip one, have some enchiladas and hang out on that patio.