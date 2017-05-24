Laughs rescue new version of ‘Baywatch’

No one’s going to go to see “Baywatch,” the film based on the hit ’90s-era TV series that was all about hot, heroic lifeguards and that gave David Hasselhoff a career, for cultural uplift, cinematic adventure, or to make themselves smarter.
This is the kind of movie where you don’t just have to turn your brain off, you need to take it out, put it in a cooler, pack it in ice, and throw it in the back of the closet until summer’s long gone.
With that in mind —or what’s left of it — “Baywatch” is an often amusing revival that balances the sweet with the raunchy — it’s directed by Seth Gordon of “Horrible Bosses” fame, after all — without tumbling too far into the latter. While not nearly as riotously funny as the “21 Jump Street” filmic reboots, it has some of the same disarming qualities.
Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron share a winning comedic chemistry while Gordon, working from a script with six credited writers, keeps things moving so quickly there’s little time to ask questions. (What happened to the weird chest hair that dorky lifeguard Ronnie, played by Jon Bass, sports early on? Did he shave? And why is Efron very, very briefly in drag, except to get the audience to titter about Efron wearing women’s clothes?)
Mitch (Johnson) is the big man (literally) at Emerald Bay Beach as the chief lifeguard overseeing a team of committed swimming Samaritans that includes C.J. (Kelly Rohrbach) and Stephanie (Ilfenesh Hadera).
They see their mission as one that involves more than just looking cool in the lifeguard tower. They’re dedicated to saving lives and fighting crime as an explosion of drug trafficking is affecting life on an otherwise idyllic beach.
Mitch has an opening for three new recruits and vying for those positions are nebbishy Ronnie, valiant Summer (Alexandra Daddario), and vain, nonchalant Matt (Efron), a former Olympics swimming champ who’s only there to fulfill a community-service legal obligation. He doesn’t think he needs to try out like everyone else but Mitch quickly, and humorously, disabuses him of that notion.
Matt needs to be whipped into shape and, cue violins, learn what’s really important in life.
Making their lives more complicated is the villainous Victoria Leeds (Priyanka Chopra, “Quantico”), a major property owner on the beach who’s muscling other landowners out to make room for her growing criminal empire. The lifeguards want to stop her while local police officer Sgt. Ellerbee (an extremely funny Yahya Abdul-Mateen II from Netflix’s “The Get Down”) wants to stop them since, you know, they’re not cops.
The set-up is just an excuse for Johnson to show off his lighter side, which he does quite well, and for everyone — with the exception of Bass — to show off the results of their ab-chiseling workout routines and carbs-are-for-suckers diets.
The lack of body fat on display might make more than a few moviegoers put down that giant tub of buttered popcorn, the big bag of Reese’s Pieces and extra-large cola in face-palming shame.
Hasselhoff and fellow original “Baywatch” star Pamela Anderson make cameo appearances and, of course, Hollywood being Hollywood, the ending is left open for a sequel. (Speaking of the end, stick around for the closing credits).
“Baywatch,” filmed at sun-drenched beaches in Savannah, Ga., as well as Miami, Deerfield Beach and Boca Raton, Fla., won’t make anyone think about anything, except maybe about where to plan their next vacation where they, too, can run in slo-mo on the sand.
But, with everything else going on in the world these days, that may not be such a bad thing.