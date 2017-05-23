‘World of Dance’ waltzes into the TV talent show fray

Should Channing Tatum be jealous?
His actress wife, Jenna Dewan Tatum, is talking fondly about the “first true love of my life” and it isn’t him. “I grew up dancing,” the actress says. “It is my first passion.”
The Grapevine High School grad (Class of 1999) was discovered by a dance agent and began her career in show business touring with some of the music industry’s biggest stars, including Janet Jackson, Missy Elliott and Ricky Martin.
Her breakthrough acting role came later in a dance-themed romance movie, 2006’s “Step Up.”
So Dewan Tatum is a fitting choice to serve as host-mentor in NBC’s reality/competition show “World of Dance,” which premieres at 9 p.m. Tuesday.
The sensory-overload show is positioning itself as the next level of dance competitions on TV. It is to dance talent shows what “American Idol” and “The Voice” were to singing competitions.
“We’re here to celebrate how amazing dancers are and to bring that to the forefront with incredible talent, huge sets and bright lights, done in the most high-level, classy way,” Dewan Tatum says.
“We’re going out and finding the best dancers from all over the world and bringing them to our arena. And the prize, $1 million, has never been given to any dancer on a dance show ever.
“I know that as a kid I would have given anything to be on this show.”
Executive producer Jennifer Lopez, who’s also a judge alongside Derek Hough and Ne-Yo, calls “World of Dance” the “Olympics of dance.”
The 10-episode season will feature 47 acts in three divisions: junior (17 years old and younger), upper (solo acts and groups no larger than four) and team (groups of five or more).
There are no restrictions regarding the style of dance, so there’s a little bit of everything, from ballet to ballroom to break dancing.
In the final round, winners from the three divisions will compete for the title (and the big bucks).
Lopez thinks viewers will get a kick out of seeing the various styles going toe to toe.
“It doesn’t matter [what style they’re doing] when someone dances from their heart and they do it well,” Lopez says. “It makes you go, ‘Whoa, did that clogger just beat that hip-hop group over there?’”
Also worth watching
Man in the mirror: The uncanny look-alike starring as the King of Pop in the Lifetime original movie “Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland” is an in-demand tribute artist making his acting debut.
Navi claims to be “the world’s No. 1 Michael Jackson tribute artist” and “the only impersonator who has worked with the legend.”
The movie, premiering at 7 p.m. Monday, focuses on events during Jackson’s sad final years: facing legal and financial difficulties, virtually driven away from his self-made sanctuary in Neverland and preparing for an ill-fated “This Is It” comeback tour.
The film is based on the book “Remember the Time: Protecting Michael Jackson in His Final Days,” telling the story through the eyes of bodyguards Bill Whitfield and Javon Beard.
Food and drink: Josh Denny of Food Network’s “Ginormous Food” visits Phoenix in a new episode at 7 p.m. Friday to chow down on a 28-inch burrito, a 10-pound beef brisket sandwich and a 14-inch-tall bacon burger. Then he’ll need to consult a cardiologist.
Speaking of lapses in judgment, cocktail connoisseur Jack Maxwell of “Booze Traveler” comes to Dallas in an episode that focuses on searching for the perfect hangover remedy. It’s at 9 p.m. Monday on Travel Channel.