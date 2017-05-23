Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Jonathan Vilma, Carl Nicks to enter Saints Hall of Fame

The Associated Press

Posted 3:51pm on Tuesday, May. 23, 2017

NEW ORLEANS Two players on New Orleans' 2009 Super Bowl championship squad, linebacker Jonathan Vilma and guard Carl Nicks, will be the next inductees into the Saints Hall of Fame.

Both players joined the Saints in 2008, Nicks as a rookie and Vilma in a trade with the New York Jets.

Nicks was an All-Pro blocker for a 2011 offense that gained a single-season NFL record 7,474 yards. Vilma, a four-time captain, was named to Pro Bowls in 2009 and 2010.

The new inductees, announced Tuesday, were voted into the hall by an independent media selection committee.

Saints administrative director Jay Romig, now in his 41st season with organization, will receive the hall's Joe Gemelli "Fleur-de-Lis" Award for service to the club.

Formal induction ceremonies are scheduled Oct. 27-29.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me