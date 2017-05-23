Wires  >  AP Entertainment

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

The Associated Press

Posted 2:46pm on Tuesday, May. 23, 2017

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending May 21, 2017:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Logan

2. The LEGO Batman Movie

3. Fifty Shades Darker

4. xXx: Return of Xander Cage

5. Hidden Figures

6. A Dog's Purpose

7. Split (2017)

8. Get Out

9. Prometheus

10. Guardians of the Galaxy

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. Before I Fall

2. Moonlight

3. 20th Century Women

4. I Am Not Your Negro

5. Unacknowledged: An Exposé of the World's Greatest Secret

6. Manchester By the Sea

7. The Rewrite

8. Hounds of Love

9. The Autopsy of Jane Doe

10. The Spectacular Now

