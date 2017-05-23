System of a Down drummer opens comic store in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS The drummer from heavy metal band System of a Down is setting aside his drum sticks for comic books.
Reports say John Dolmayan held a grand opening for his high-end comic book store in Las Vegas last week.
Prices at Torpedo Comics vary depending on the condition of the book and how rare it is. The store features many hard to find books such as "The Amazing Spider-Man" No. 9 valued at over $60,000.
Dolmayan says he sold comic books for a living before he joined the Grammy-award winning band.
Dolmayan tells KSNV that he was making $60,000 a year selling comics at age 25, and had to sacrifice a large part of his income when he was recruited.
He hopes the store will become a popular destination for tourists and locals.