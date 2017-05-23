Wisconsin teacher suspended over documentary returns to work

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. A Wisconsin teacher is back at school after being placed on leave following complaints about a documentary shown in her class.
The Wisconsin State Journal (http://bit.ly/2rdswEe ) reports that Mount Horeb High School teacher Beth Maglio returned to the classroom Tuesday. She was suspended Friday after someone complained that the 2011 documentary, "Miss Representation," shown in her class had racy images.
District Superintendent Steve Salerno has told families the district is "moving forward with a renewed sensitivity to those we serve."
Salerno says the Dane County District Attorney's Office won't move forward with any alleged violations of state law.
Maglio's lawyer Lester Pines says the documentary is a good teaching tool. Director Jennifer Siebel Newsom says her film "exposes how mainstream media contributes to the under-representation of women and girls in positions of power and influence."