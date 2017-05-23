Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Ex-theater owner sentenced to 36 years for child pornography

The Associated Press

Posted 11:21am on Tuesday, May. 23, 2017

WEST OCEAN CITY, Md. The former owner of a community theater has been sentenced to 36 years in prison for production of child pornography.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reports (http://delmarvane.ws/2rwj52G) 57-year-old David Edward Weatherholtz's sentence will be followed by a lifetime of supervised release. He was the former owner of OC Jamboree in West Ocean City.

Weatherholtz entered into a plea agreement on two counts of producing child pornography in February. Court documents state that from 1990 to his 2015 arrest he had sexual contact with at least four minors.

Weatherholtz was arrested after investigators linked him to a series of sexually explicit internet advertisements geared toward meeting young males. Investigators later located multiple photos and videos of Weatherholtz engaging in sexual acts with minors.

Weatherholtz was also ordered to pay restitution to the victims.

