The Latest: Bill Cosby arrives for Day 2 of jury selection

The Associated Press

Posted 8:11am on Tuesday, May. 23, 2017

PITTSBURGH The Latest on jury selection in Bill Cosby's sex assault case (all times local):

9 a.m.

Bill Cosby has arrived for the second day of jury selection in his Pennsylvania sex assault case.

Cosby arrived at the Allegheny County Courthouse just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The 79-year-old Cosby is accused of drugging and molesting a Temple University employee in 2004. Cosby has called the encounter consensual.

Cosby goes on trial June 5 in suburban Philadelphia. The jury from Pittsburgh will be sequestered nearly 300 miles from home.

The jurors chosen so far include three white men and two white women. Their names, ages and occupations are being kept private.

Two of the five jurors picked so far say they know a victim of sexual assault but can be impartial in the case.

---

Midnight

Two of the five jurors picked so far for Bill Cosby's criminal trial say they know a victim of sexual assault.

Loyola Law School professor Laurie Levenson says that reflects the scope of the problem and could be an issue for the defense.

The 79-year-old Cosby is accused of drugging and molesting a Temple University employee in 2004. Cosby has called the encounter consensual.

Cosby goes on trial June 5 in suburban Philadelphia. The jury from Pittsburgh will be sequestered nearly 300 miles from home.

The jurors chosen so far include three white men and two white women. Their names, ages and occupations are being kept private.

Jury selection resumes Tuesday.



