Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Zack Snyder exits 'Justice League' after daughter's death

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

Posted 6:36pm on Monday, May. 22, 2017

LOS ANGELES The recent death of director Zack Snyder's daughter has driven the prominent filmmaker to step away from finishing the ensemble superhero movie "Justice League."

A source close to production who was not authorized to speak publicly said Monday that Joss Whedon would take over completing the film, which should still hit its Nov. 17 release.

Snyder and his wife and producing partner Deborah Snyder told The Hollywood Reporter they will be using the time away to focus on their family and seven children.

The Reporter story stated Snyder's 20-year-old daughter, Autumn, killed herself in March. Coroner's spokesman Ed Winter said Autumn Snyder's March 12 death is being investigated as a possible suicide due to an overdose of prescription medications. The official cause of death has been deferred pending toxicology results.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me