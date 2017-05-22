Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Jordan Peele's 'Get Out' follow-up set for 2019 release

Posted 5:11pm on Monday, May. 22, 2017

LOS ANGELES Comedian turned filmmaker Jordan Peele is following up the remarkable success of "Get Out" with a provocative original thriller set for release in March 2019.

Universal Pictures announced the release date for Peele's untitled film on Monday.

Peele's buzzy directorial debut "Get Out" became a box office phenomenon this year grossing $229.6 million worldwide on a production budget of only $4.5 million.

Universal Pictures distributed "Get Out" and has since set a first look deal with Peele and his Monkeypaw Productions.



