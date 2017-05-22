Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Dick Vitale signs contract extension with ESPN

Posted 3:51pm on Monday, May. 22, 2017

BRISTOL, Conn. ESPN basketball analyst Dick Vitale has signed a contract extension with the network through the 2019-20 season.

In adding a year to his previous deal, Vitale will be the main analyst on many network games, including during the regular season and for conference championship tournaments.

A basketball Hall of Famer, Vitale also does work for ESPN.com and ESPN Radio. He began with ESPN in its first season, 1979-80.

"ESPN has been my second family. Everyone knows my love for my wife, kids and grandkids, but ESPN has also been a vital part of my life for 38-plus years," Vitale said. "I've met so many beautiful people there who have meant so much to me. I'm beyond thrilled about this new contract - it's pure joy and jubilation for me and my family."

A former pro and college coach, Vitale, 77 also is known for his charity work, particularly for the V Foundation for Cancer Research



