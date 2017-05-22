‘Now 102.9’ about to load its afternoon with Kannon

Working in DFW radio is starting to look like a scan button: Hit it, watch things whir by and eventually, you’ll find a place to land.
That forced metaphor is brought to you by the news that Mike Kannon, better-known on-air as Kannon, will join KDMX/102.9 FM “Now 102.9” as the afternoon-drive host, holding down the 2-7 p.m. slot on the hot-adult-contemporary station, beginning June 1.
It’s Kannon’s third DFW gig in the past few years, after stops at KLIF/93.3 FM “Hot 93.3” and at KVIL/103.7 FM.
“Kannon’s interactive afternoon show will discuss the latest entertainment news and trends in pop culture,” says the iHeartMedia release that announced the move Monday morning. “Listeners can expect to hear a variety of music from artists including Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Maroon 5, Ed Sheeran, The Chainsmokers and more.”
The local show will replace the syndicated “On Air With Ryan Seacrest.” We’re pretty sure Seacrest will survive that move.
Kannon’s resume includes stations in Philadelphia, Atlanta and Portland, Maine. He began his radio career as a high school student in Raleigh, N.C., hosting weekend overnights at WRDU-FM and went on to become the mix show DJ in Boston for a nationally syndicated program, “Open House Party,” which he now hosts on weekends.
Now, hold on for a recap:
Kannon was dropped in October 2014 by KLIF when it switched from the i93 format to Hot 93.3, which at first sounded like i93-style Top 40, then switched briefly to classic hip-hop, then was more contemporary hip-hop and R&B, and now once again sounds like i93-style Top 40.
In March 2015, Kannon became the morning-show host at KVIL/103.7 FM, and in spring 2016 he was paired with longtime DFW radio personality Sybil Summers for “Kannon & Sybil More Music Mornings.”
That lasted till late 2016/early 2017, when KVIL dropped Kannon. Summers, who had been doing middays before joining him on the morning show, moved back to middays but still contributes to the morning show, now hosted by Nathan Fast. Less than two weeks after Fast’s hiring was announced, KVIL rebranded at Amp 103.7, officially diving into a Top 40 format that it had been wading into for a couple of years.
Shortly before Kannon left KVIL, the station’s longest-running personality, Leigh Ann Adam, also left, after more than 10 years at the station. In March, iHeart announced that she would be the new morning-show host at KDGE/102.1 FM “Star 102.1,” the adult-contemporary station that replaced 27-year-old alt-rock station KDGE/102.1 FM (and before that 94.5 FM) “The Edge,” starting with more than a month’s worth of Christmas music.
Thus Kannon and Adam are now both under the iHeart umbrella, albeit at different stations.