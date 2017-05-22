U2 in the rear view: Reflecting on 35 years of U2 fandom

The earth shifted and it had nothing to do with the fact that this was Los Angeles where seismic shaking is as familiar as sunshine and struggling screenwriters.
It was March 27, 1982. The place was the now demolished Los Angeles Sports Arena where approximately 16,000 hirsute, party-hearty rock fans piled into the one-time home of the Lakers — the aging building that Bruce Springsteen would later dub “The Dump That Jumps” — to see some old-fashioned, crowd-pleasing, no-nonsense rock ’n’ roll from Boston’s J. Geils Band. While Aerosmith singer and fellow Bostonian Steven Tyler might disagree, these guys were arguably the hardest working men in Beantown.
Though guitarist John Geils recently was in the news after his death in April, the words “J. Geils Band” rarely find their way into casual conversation in 2017. But, back in the day, the group — armed with such rave-up rockers as “Centerfold,” “Love Stinks,” “Freeze Frame,” “Must of Got Lost,” “Lookin’ for a Love,” “First I Look at the Purse” and “Give It to Me” — was all over rock radio.
Propelled by the mic-stand-pole-vaunting stage antics of singer Peter Wolf and the madman harmonica playing of Richard “Magic Dick” Salwitz, a J. Geils Band show was a guaranteed, tell-’em-all-about-it-at-work-the-next-day good time.
But before the festivities could start, you had to struggle through some opening act with a strange name: U2. Aren’t they some new punk band or something? Yeah, whatever.
That seemed to be the attitude of many in the arena that night. While U2 was touring at the time to promote their second album, “October,” and received rapturous critical reviews on its previous visits to L.A. in 1981 at the much smaller Country Club and Santa Monica Civic Auditorium, the general-interest rock fan didn’t know U2 from U-Haul.
I had seen them before on their previous triumphant swings through town as had, no doubt, the scattered U2 fans in the crowd. But we were definitely in the minority.
And in those pre-internet, digital dark ages with no YouTube, Facebook or Twitter, no one knew what to expect.
Could the dewy-eyed Irish band’s celebratory, opaquely religious, post-punk rock survive the harsh acoustics and vast spaces of a concrete enormo-dome? Would traditionalist rock fans respond to Bono’s propensity for puffy white shirts, bouffant hair and passionate, wade-into-the-crowd, loaves-and-fishes theatricality?
It didn’t take long for an answer. From the opening of the shimmering “Gloria” through the chiming “I Will Follow” and the roaring tumult of the set-closing “Out of Control,” U2 not only won over the audience and had everyone saying “Who are these guys?,” they demarcated a pop-cultural moment.
You could feel the pop-world rotate on its axis that night, as the gravitational pull of a new sound suddenly made the the likes of the J. Geils Band — who came out and reliably delivered their always enjoyable set — seem as fresh as yesterday’s lunch.
The music industry has long experienced disruptions, of course — rock ’n’ roll in the ’50s, the Beatles in 1964, Nirvana in 1991, hip-hop in general in the ’90s, and EDM in the 2000s — but to see it up close, on a smaller scale in one room on one night, was revelatory.
Just more than a year later, Bono, guitarist The Edge (David Evans), bassist Adam Clayton and drummer Larry Mullen Jr. would return to the Sports Arena as headliners and, in 1985 — the year that Rolling Stone declared them “the band of the ’80s” — they would come back for a three-night run at the venue.
Meanwhile, something else happened in 1985. Coming off the exit of Peter Wolf and a poor-selling album, the J. Geils Band disbanded.
From hero to zero?
Since that first U2 Sports Arena show, I’ve seen almost every tour that the group has brought to America and watched them explode in popularity to the point where they could headline two nights at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium in 1992. That was the year they also played Texas Stadium in DFW.
These days, it’s difficult to imagine that U2 were ever struggling up-and-comers. They’ve become symbolic of the monied, privileged rock-band class, playing gargantuan facilities (as they will Friday night at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium) where acoustics can be nightmarish, making corporate deals with Apple to install their 2014 album, “Songs of Innocence,” on every iPhone user’s iTunes account (sparking a major backlash with some calling it “spam”), and getting involved in land squabbles (The Edge has been at odds with California’s Coastal Commission and the Sierra Club over building a mansion in Malibu).
Talk about first-world problems.
In fact, U2 bashing has become a popular online sport, and that’s partly because of their mega-success and the haters-gonna-hate backlash that inevitably inspires. But it’s also partly because of boneheaded moves like the Apple fiasco, partly because of their well-documented social activism (though celebrated by many, it has also been derided by some on both the left and the right as pretentious, stretch-limo liberalism), and partly because they haven’t made music that possesses the sharp edges of cultural relevance in many years.
Three years ago, Salon published a piece called “How U2 Became the Most Hated Band in America.” The New York Observer chimed in, calling them “the Guy Fieri of music.” Man, that’s gotta hurt.
Replanting ‘The Joshua Tree’
Still, while there’s some truth in much of the criticism, U2 remains a band that deserves to be seen, especially by those too young to have experienced them at their peak. Bono is still a compelling front man and the music at its most urgent taps into the power and the glory of rock ’n’ roll at its best.
Along with the likes of Metallica, the Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band and Coldplay, U2 is one of the last of the old-line, classic, mega-rock bands, able to sell out arenas and/or stadiums across six continents even without new product to push.
An era, of sorts, may be coming to an end. Asteroid meet dinosaur.
It seems to be common wisdom that the last U2 album that really mattered was the exhilarating “All That You Can’t Leave Behind” (2000), which, after 9-11, came to be seen as a reflection of the tumultuous times. Whatever the flaws of such recent albums as “How To Dismantle an Atomic Bomb” (2004), “No Line on the Horizon” (2009), and “Songs of Innocence,” they still bear flashes that hark back to the band’s best moments.
And even the group’s detractors probably would admit that “The Joshua Tree” from 1987 qualifies as one of their best moments, right up there with the forward-looking, electronic-influenced “Achtung Baby” that came four years later.
“The Joshua Tree,” which U2 plays in its entirety on this tour as part of a 30th anniversary celebration for the album, reflected the band’s growing fascination with both America and roots music. That inclination proved to be transcendent as “The Joshua Tree” spawned such U2 classics as “Where The Streets Have No Name,” “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” “With or Without You,” “In God’s Country” and “Bullet the Blue Sky.”
The album’s undercurrent of political themes is emphasized on this tour. Sandy Cohen of The Associated Press wrote of the recent concert in Pasadena, Calif., “U2 knows how to put on an arena spectacular, and ‘The Joshua Tree’ delivers — with a heavy dose of politics. ‘The Joshua Tree’ was already political, inspired by the band’s fascination with American ideals and ironies.
“At Sunday’s show, they book-ended the album with socially conscious songs such as ‘Sunday Bloody Sunday,’ ‘Pride (In the Name of Love),’ and 2012’s ‘Miss Syria (Sarajevo),’ during which images of war-raved Syria filled the massive screen.”
It doesn’t seem likely that U2 will ever reach the heights of that album again. It’s doubtful that the next album, “Songs of Experience,” due shortly, will make the group required listening as it might have been 30 years ago. Their time as pioneers is long over. Indeed, for many young people today who’ve unplugged from rock, they may be to 2017 what the J. Geils Band was to 1982.
Don’t write them off completely though. The earth has shifted many times since the era of “The Joshua Tree.” And U2 is still standing.