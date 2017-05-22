Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Canadian connection: Drake meets Celine Dion at Billboards

The Associated Press

Posted 12:31pm on Monday, May. 22, 2017

LAS VEGAS Even on a record-setting night at the Billboard Music Awards, Drake appeared a bit star-struck in meeting fellow Canadian performer Celine Dion backstage.

The rapper posted a picture of himself and his father with Dion, who sang "My Heart Will Go On" from "Titanic" to mark the 20th anniversary of the film.

Video posted by a Drake fan Twitter account shows Drake telling Dion "you're very iconic" and "we love you" during their meeting. He added that he's "like a year away" from getting a tattoo of Dion.

Drake set a new record at the Billboard awards by taking home 13 trophies Sunday night.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me