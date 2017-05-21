Keauhou dominates Hawaiian music awards show with 9 trophies

HONOLULU The group Keauhou has dominated an annual Hawaiian music awards show.
Hawaii News Now reports that Keauhou won nine prizes Saturday at the 40th annual Na Hoku Hanohano Awards, considered the most prestigious music awards in Hawaii.
Members of the band — Jonah Solatorio, and brothers Zachary Lum and Nicholas Lum — won in the album, song and Hawaiian Music Album of the Year category. The group also won the Most Promising Artist and Favorite Entertainer of the Year awards.
Zachary Lum said in an acceptance speech: "When the rest of us acknowledged Hawaiian music as something we can honor and celebrate ... it goes beyond the Hawaiian language community. It goes to everybody."
Hawaii News Now reports that the band's debut album, entitled Keauhou, was up for a total of 12 Hoku Awards.