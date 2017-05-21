Wires  >  AP Entertainment

'Alien: Covenant' edges 'Guardians' at weekend box office

By SANDY COHEN

AP Entertainment Writer

Posted 10:56am on Sunday, May. 21, 2017

LOS ANGELES "Alien: Covenant" is just barely edging out "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2" in the weekend box-office space battle.

Studio estimates Sunday show Ridley Scott's latest "Alien" exploit opened with $36 million in ticket sales. "Guardians" collected just over $35 million in its third week of release.

The teen romance "Everything, Everything" debuted in third place with $12 million.

Another new release, the PG-rated "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul," claimed fifth place with $7.2 million. Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn's R-rated comedy "Snatched" finished fourth in its second week in theaters with $7.6 million.



