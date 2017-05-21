Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Facebook CEO, wife celebrate 5th anniversary with Maine hike

The Associated Press

Posted 8:11am on Sunday, May. 21, 2017

MILLINOCKET, Maine Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan have spent a day hiking around Mount Katahdin in Maine and talking with local residents on their anniversary weekend.

Zuckerberg said they met Saturday with former mill workers, teachers, small business owners, a librarian and a trucker in the town of Millinocket.

He said in a Facebook post that he was struck by their commitment to rebuild their community after the closing of paper mills that once drove the local economy.

Zuckerberg has been traveling the country with a goal of visiting all 50 states.

He and his wife were in Bangor for their fifth wedding anniversary Friday before continuing north to the Katahdin region. He posted a photo of his wife sporting a "Got Moose?" baseball cap.



