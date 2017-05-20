Wires  >  AP Music

Ceremony will open park at site of 2003 fire that killed 100

Posted 11:36pm on Saturday, May. 20, 2017

WEST WARWICK, R.I. A memorial park is due to open at the site of a 2003 nightclub fire in Rhode Island that killed 100 people.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend a ceremony to open the memorial to The Station nightclub fire in West Warwick Sunday afternoon.

The blaze began when pyrotechnics for the rock band Great White ignited flammable foam installed as soundproofing. More than 200 people were injured.

The service will feature music, as well as a reading of the names of each of the victims.

The park includes individual granite markers for each victim, as well as a timeline of important events before and after the fire.

Officials including Gov. Gina Raimondo (ray-MAHN'-doh), former Gov. Don Carciei (kuh-CHEER'-ee) and members of the state's congressional delegation are scheduled to attend.



