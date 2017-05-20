Andy Dalton hosts Fiesta and Goal at Joe T. Garcia's

FORT WORTH Over 200 guests packed Joe T. Garcia's for the Fiesta and Goal event benefiting the Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation. The evening was a tremendous success as they raised over $138,000.
Andy Dalton is going into his seventh NFL season with the Cincinnati Bengals, but in Fort Worth he will forever be remembered for his four years as the TCU Horned Frogs' starting quarterback that culminated with the Frogs' Rose Bowl victory following the 2010 season.
The Daltons make their off-season home in the DFW area and this event benefits the foundation programming in Fort Worth, specifically the Pass It On Fund.
The foundation provides grants that cover out-of-pocket costs that families incur due to seriously ill or physically challenged children including speech therapy, medication, infusions and funerals.
“We feel like we can really make an impact in Fort Worth, with TCU being a big part of me getting to the NFL,” Andy Dalton said. “There's a lot of people here who support me and support what we are doing, so we wanted to keep it in Fort Worth.”
The evening began with a cocktail reception and silent auction followed by dinner and live auction. Live auction items included an autographed Andy Dalton TCU jersey from the Rose Bowl victory and a boxing glove autographed by Muhammad Ali, George Foreman, Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis.
“Joe T.'s is a great spot to do it, they've been great to us and it's a great venue for an event like this,” Dalton said. “Obviously everybody loves their fajitas and margaritas, so it helps to make for a great event and that's why we keep coming back.”
For further information on the Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation, visit andydalton.org.
