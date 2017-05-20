Dallas Mavericks Dancers auditions set for July 15

DALLAS The Dallas Mavericks Dancers auditions will take place July 15 in the Hilton Anatole Hotel's Grand Ballroom.
The preliminary auditions get underway at 9 a.m. with registration. Proper attire for the auditions includes a half-top (any style and color), short shorts (any style and color), nude hose, white socks and white shoes (dancer sneakers or athletic brands).
For those who advance beyond the preliminary round, the finals will be July 16 with training camp taking place July 17-20. The Mavs Dancers team for the 2017-18 Dallas Mavericks NBA season will be announced on July 20.
In preparation for the Mavs Dancers auditions, official prep classes will be held at Trophy Fitness on Pacific Avenue in downtown Dallas. The classes will be held from May 30-July 11 on Mondays and Wednesdays and select Tuesdays and Fridays.
Each class is two hours long and while they are not mandatory, they are specifically designed to get dancers ready for this dance style and audition process.
Prep class pricing is: $30 (one class), $125 (five classes), $200 (10 classes) and $210 (14 classes). Class cards can be purchased at the Dallas Mavericks office located at 2909 Taylor Street in Deep Ellum. Cash or check is accepted for the class cards (no credit cards).
For more information on the Mavs Dancers, visit mavs.com.
