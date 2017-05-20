Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Actor Tom Hanks is on the beat, flagging car for police

Posted 6:46pm on Saturday, May. 20, 2017

NEW YORK Actor Tom Hanks is on the beat in New York City, using Twitter to alert police to a car with a slew of tickets on its windshield.

Turns out the tickets were paid.

The Daily News reports (http://nydn.us/2rDIapI ) that the New York Police Department responded when the Academy Award winning star of "Philadelphia," "Forrest Gump" and "Sully" on Saturday tweeted: "Sir? Move. Your. Car! Hanx." He also posted a picture of the burgundy sedan with at least a half dozen tickets bulging from beneath windshield wipers at East 79th Street and Park Avenue.

A police official returned the tweet, requesting the car's location. The newspaper says police believe the car's owner likely paid the tickets online. The car's owner eventually moved it.

