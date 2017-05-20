The story is about to end at ‘Legends 77,’ one of the last places for pop music on DFW’s AM dial

It’s been a long time — decades, really — since music was a dominant force on AM radio, but there have been some places you could still find it. One of those places is KAAM/770 AM “Legends 77,” which describes its format as “nostalgia” — one of the few places on DFW radio where you can still hear rock pioneers like Fats Domino, but also Frank Sinatra-style crooners and soft-rockers from the ’70s and later.
That is about to change. On Friday, station owner Crawford Broadcasting announced on the Legends KAAM Radio Facebook page that, as of June 5, the station will change its format to Christian talk.
You can still get KAAM’s nostalgia format — just not on terrestrial radio.
“The good news is that we will continue to air Legends online, on the internet, at KAAMRadio.com so that you may listen to all of the Legends music from home and in your car via your cellphone,” says the post, which is signed by Crawford Broadcasting’s president, Don Crawford Jr. “Most of your favorite talk programs will remain on AM770, some moving to different times, some staying right where they have been for years. Just not the music.”
As Crawford’s post notes, KAAM had been on 770 AM since 1999. But its history goes deeper. According to Dfwretroplex, Mike Shannon’s local-radio/TV history site, KAAM launched at 1310 AM in January 1978 and underwent various format changes before settling on a big band/standards format in 1986. That lasted until 1993, when the station was sold and sports-talk KTCK/1310 AM "The Ticket" took over the frequency.
KAAM went off the air for a while, but a team of investors who resurrected the station in 1995 at 620 AM, according to Star-Telegram archives. The station was briefly off the air again in 1998, when Radio Disney took over the 620 AM frequency, and was revived again the next year at its current home, 770 AM. The KAAM call letters were assigned to the station on Oct. 18, 1999. Over the years, the station began adding rock and pop oldies to the “standards” format.
In a way, the change brings the station full circle. According to the KAAM web site, Crawford Broadcasting has its roots in “Youth on the March,” an early Christian-broadcasting TV program that aired on ABC and was led by evangelist Dr. Percy Crawford, whose wife and five children appeared on the show. When ABC canceled the show after four years, Crawford bought a UHF TV station in Philadelphia and 13 bankrupt radio stations and began creating his own broadcasting company. When Percy Crawford died of a heart attack in 1959, his son Don — aka Don Crawford Sr. — took the reins and built a 24-station company.
According to the website, KAAM already has a broad online listenership and has been credited with being the most listened-to nostalgia format in the country. As changes in demographics have led some oldies radio stations to adopt the “classic hits” format, decrease their ’60s songs, all but eliminate their ’50s music and add more ’80s, KAAM has played a broad swath across several decades.
In recent years, the music-centric Radio Disney format that once aired in DFW at 620 AM has gone mostly online, and the long-running KAAM/730 AM “Soul 73” changed from its R&B format to a Korean format.