Thousands pack Alabama beach for music festival

The Associated Press

Posted 8:56am on Saturday, May. 20, 2017

GULF SHORES, Ala. Tens of thousands of people are jammed on to the beach at Gulf Shores for what's arguably Alabama's biggest music event of the year.

The eighth annual Hangout Music Festival is this weekend on the public beach at Gulf Shores. The three-day event began Friday and continues through Sunday.

Headline acts include Mumford and Sons, Chance the Rapper and Twenty One Pilots. They'll be performing on multiple stages erected on and around the city's public beach.

Rain could be a problem particularly on Sunday, and traffic is typically heavy in town during Hangout weekend. But regular beachgoers will still be able to get to the sand east and west of the festival area.



