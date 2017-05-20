Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Detroit Portals installation offers global interactions

The Associated Press

Posted 8:31am on Saturday, May. 20, 2017

DETROIT A public art installation has debuted in Detroit that connects participants with others in Mexico City, Berlin, Gaza City and elsewhere around the globe.

Detroit Portals runs through June 9 in downtown's Capitol Park. Portals are gold shipping containers equipped with what organizers describe as "immersive audio-visual technology."

Those who enter the portals can interact with someone — live and face-to-face — in another container across in the globe. The conversations can run for up to 20 minutes with reservations made online, but walk-ins are also welcome.

The Portals project started in 2014, and has since connected roughly 40,000 people.

The installation is supported by Detroit-based Quicken Loans and its affiliated companies.

Online: http://bit.ly/2rAN4mu



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me