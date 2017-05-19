Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Police: Reports of gunfire at rap concert but no shots fired

The Associated Press

Posted 11:31pm on Friday, May. 19, 2017

NEW YORK Police in New York say people leaving a concert by the rapper Future reported hearing gunshots, but officers found no evidence of actual gunfire when they arrived.

Some concertgoers reported on social media that some people started running and ducking for cover Friday night after hearing the sound at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The arena later tweeted that "a loud noise ...caused concern" while fans were exiting but "there were no gunshots tonight inside."

The Barclays Center is home to the Brooklyn Nets and the Islanders hockey team.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me