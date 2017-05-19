Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Woman injured after apparently driving off parking building

The Associated Press

Posted 9:11pm on Friday, May. 19, 2017

HONOLULU A woman is in critical condition after she apparently drove her car off the third floor of a residential parking structure.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser and other media outlets report that about 1:23 p.m. Friday, the woman drove through a barrier in the building and landed in a common area of Kukui Tower near the city's Chinatown neighborhood.

Police tells the Star-Advertiser that the woman was taken to the Queen's Medical Center in critical condition. KHON TV reports that the woman is 72 years old.



