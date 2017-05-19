New Tim Love rooftop cafe-bar to open atop Stockyards-area hotel

FORT WORTH A new rooftop cafe and bar by restaurateur Tim Love will go atop a Historic Stockyards-area hotel replacing a wedge-shaped bank, developers announced Friday.
Love’s bar is a highlight of plans for a Springhill Suites by Marriott announced Friday. Construction will begin after asbestos removal from the former North Fort Worth Bank, according to Hunter Goodwin of Bryan-based Oldham Goodwin Group.
The hotel, 2315 N. Main St., is directly across from Love’s signature restaurant, the Lonesome Dove Western Bistro. Love also operates the White Elephant Saloon and Love Shack Burgers on East Exchange Avenue.
Love called it a “very cool open-air rooftop bar” with a unique food concept. Lonesome Dove also will handle food and beverage for hotel events, he said.
The restaurant also will include the standard Marriott cafe, he said.
The $24.5 million hotel will be one of the first Historic Stockyards buildings under new design rules approved for the preservation district.
Love also operates Lonesome Dove restaurants in Austin and Knoxville, Tenn., along with the Woodshed Smokehouse in Fort Worth and another opening soon in Houston, and Queenie’s Steakhouse in Denton.
Love is in Houston this weekend, previewing his Woodshed plans there and cooking at a pop-up restaurant in Levy Park.