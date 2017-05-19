Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Vikings' Rhodes ranked No. 66 in NFL Top 100

Posted 5:26pm on Friday, May. 19, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes has been ranked No. 66 in the NFL Top 100 on the NFL Network.

The rankings are voted on by players.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams told NFL Network that Rhodes' size is tough to go against and he uses it well.

During the 2016 season, Rhodes had a career-high 11 interceptions, including one that was returned 100 yards for a touchdown. He also forced one fumble, had 11 passes defended and 52 tackles.

Rhodes was selected to his first Pro Bowl last year. The Star Tribune reports he was the first Vikings cornerback selected to the all-star game since Antoine Winfield.

Rhodes posted a photo of his NFL Top 100 ranking on Instagram and said, "Only the beginning."

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com



