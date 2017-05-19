Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Amandla Stenberg says she enjoyed first directing effort

By SANDY COHEN

AP Entertainment Writer

Posted 3:51pm on Friday, May. 19, 2017

LOS ANGELES Actress and singer Amandla Stenberg directed a music video for a song in her new film "Everything, Everything," and says she wants to spend more time behind the camera.

Stenberg recorded a version of Mac DeMarco's "Let My Baby Stay" for the film's soundtrack, and starred in, directed and edited the music video . She said in an interview Thursday that she wants to do more editing and directing, in addition to her already busy schedule of writing, acting and activism.

The 18-year-old actress plays a teenage girl who lives a sequestered life because of severe allergies in the young-adult romance film.

Stenberg said she wanted to make "Everything, Everything" because it's a whimsical love story with a black girl at its center, yet it has nothing to do with race.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me