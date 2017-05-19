Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Amid tumult, Trump leaves on first presidential foreign trip

The Associated Press

Posted 2:06pm on Friday, May. 19, 2017

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump has departed for his maiden overseas trip as president amid the controversy surrounding investigations into whether his campaign associates collaborated with Russia to sway the election.

Air Force One departed Friday from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, outside Washington, with the president, first lady Melania Trump, his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as well as a group of senior advisers and journalists covering the trip.

The president's first stop on the trip is Saudi Arabia, where he'll address a summit of Arab and Muslim leaders.

The president also plans to travel to Israel, the Vatican, Brussels and Sicily.



