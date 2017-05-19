‘Great Food Truck Rally’ to feature Fort Worth team

FORT WORTH Looks like a weekend for reality-show pilot episodes with Fort Worth connections.
We recently posted about “Boise Boys,” an HGTV pilot airing Sunday and featuring Clint Robertson, a former “Apprentice” runner-up who hails from Fort Worth.
And then there’s “Great Food Truck Rally,” airing at 1 p.m. Saturday with an episode titled “Do or Die in Big D.” The onscreen-guide synopsis:
“Host Sabin Lomac puts three teams of aspiring food-truck owners from the Dallas/Fort Worth area ... through the ultimate food-truck crash course. After a wild weekend of cooking and competition, one team walks away with their very own food-truck biz.”
More to the point, the three teams of three are from Grand Prairie, Dallas and Fort Worth, which competes with the “Oh My Guac!” food truck, staffed by Misty Duke and married couple Stephanie and Jared Christopher.
Full disclosure: The Star-Telegram has reason to root for this team, and not just because it’s the Fort Worth one: Jared Christopher is the Star-Telegram’s videographer, and has worked on such projects as the award-winning “Titletown, TX” series and last year’s “Day in the Life of Joe T. Garcia’s” package. He also featured Stephanie Christopher in a video in which she picked her Top 5 Bites from the Main Event at the Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival.
The episode was shot in January in Dallas, and also features a team led by chef Uno Immanivong of Chino Chinatown, the Chinese-Latin fusion restaurant in Dallas’ Trinity Groves, and a team of culinary-school grads from Grand Prairie.
The winning team, as noted above, gets its own food-truck biz, but food trucks were supplied for the rally. The teams had to supply their own name, logo and menu.
The show is not to be confused with “The Great Food Truck Race,” the Tyler Florence-hosted series in which several food trucks raced across the country, a la “The Amazing Race” but on a smaller scale and with more food.
If the on-air pilot episode does well enough, the show could turn into a series. If you miss Saturday’s episode and forget to DVR it, it will repeat at 7 and 11 p.m. CDT Tuesday (May 23) on the Cooking Channel, and at 4 p.m. CDT Thursday on Food Network.
For updates, follow The Great Food Truck Rally (TV Show) on Facebook.