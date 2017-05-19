Home  >  Movies & TV  >  Movies & TV Reviews

‘The Wedding Plan’ rings the right bells

The Wedding Plan

* * * *  (out of five)

Director: Rama Burnstein

Cast: Noa Koler, Dafi Alferon

Rated: PG (thematic elements)

Running time: 110 min.


By G. Allen Johnson

San Francisco Chronicle

Posted 11:04am on Friday, May. 19, 2017

Writer-director Rama Burshtein takes a novel approach to the marriage-minded romantic comedy genre in “The Wedding Plan” in that she strips out the marriage, the romance and the comedy.

Her unique film is a dense, complex look at one woman’s search for love when her engagement is terminated a month before her wedding — and yet she goes ahead with the planning, confident God will provide her a substitute.

The film hinges on the central performance of Noa Koler as Michal, a woman, who at 32, has decided it’s now or never. When her fiance admits he doesn’t love her, she enlists the help of a matchmaker and leans on the support of her friends.

“You can’t get married without a groom!” her mother (Irit Sheleg) protests.

“There will be one,” Michal replies. “I’m 100 percent sure God will find one.”

There are a series of bad first dates, desperate passes at old friends — including a dreamy pop star (Oz Zehavi), but Burshtein — who explored arranged marriage in 2012’s “Fill the Void” — and Koler studiously avoid cliches. Instead, “The Wedding Plan” is a complex rumination on the nature of true love and how it evolves. It is also a film rooted in Orthodox Jewish faith.

You might not agree with Burshtein’s thoughts on love and relationships (or you might), but either way, it is thought-provoking.

And it isn’t preachy. There actually is comedy and romance; it’s just not a movie that panders. Koler has a plain-Jane-yet-attractive magnetism worthy of Nia Vardalos that makes you root for her all the way. In the end, “The Wedding Plan” is very much a crowd-pleaser, but one that feels earned and hard-won.

In Hebrew with English subtitles

Exclusive: Landmark Magnolia, Dallas; Angelika Plano



