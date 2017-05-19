Former ‘Apprentice’ runner-up from Fort Worth to resurface on HGTV

The last time Donald Trump fired people in a non-celebrity edition of “The Apprentice,” back in 2011, the runner-up was Clint Robertson, a graduate of Castleberry High School in northwest Fort Worth.
Many people thought Robertson should’ve won, and he told the Star-Telegram back then that he was almost immediately contacted by corporations “that you would recgonize, and a lot that you wouldn’t, [saying] 'We'd love to talk to you tomorrow. We know you've got a lot of offers.' “
On Facebook, Robertson’s bio describes him as “an entrepreneur, inspirational speaker, corporate spokesman an entrepreneur, inspirational speaker [and] corporate spokesman.” But as far as TV goes, he’s kept a relatively low profile. If an HGTV pilot airing this month takes off, though, that may change.
Robertson has been posting on his Facebook page about a show called “Boise Boys,” and yes, Boise is a long way from Fort Worth. The program will get a test airing at noon May 21 on HGTV. That’s a bit of a low-viewership Sunday slot, but there’s still the outside chance that it could prove popular enough to turn into a series.
According to Boise TV station KTVB, Robertson is partners with Boise native Luke Caldwell in Timber + Love Realty, which describes its style as “Idaho Mod” — Idaho warmth mixed with modern touches.
“Together, the duo searches for a diamond in the rough, a home with a story, which is no easy task because homes are getting harder and harder to find,” the KTVB report says.
Robertson has real estate in his Texas background, but then there’s a lot of entrepreneurial stuff in his Texas background. From our 2011 story (deep breath):
“Robertson initially studied pre-med at TCU, but about the time he was applying for medical schools, he switched gears and went for an accounting degree because he foresaw difficulties in the healthcare industry and he wanted to be his own boss. His father told him that being a CPA and an attorney was a good combination, so he enrolled in law school at SMU and passed the CPA exam while studying for his law degree. He put his combined background to work in all sorts of ways, trying to start a restaurant, working in a law firm, managing the holdings of Weatherford-based ‘American Country Countdown’ host Bob Kingsley, opening a real-estate office, owning two construction firms.”
After the subprime crisis hit and investors began pulling out, Robertson began to struggle, at one point selling his family home and moving his family into rented properties, where they lived as cheaply as possible. They had moved to Boise shortly before “The Apprentice” opportunity came along, and Robertson has said that he believes that it was part of God’s intervention that he was cast in a season featuring contestants who were struggling in a down economy.
As for Caldwell, he is a professional musician who married his first sweetheart, Miranda, with whom he has two biological and four adopted children. Robertson and Caldwell say on their website that you’ll see their odd-couple personalities come out on the show.
This is an abridged version of the HGTV description of the show: “Boise Boys features two best friends, Luke Caldwell and Clint Robertson, as they flip houses in Boise, Idaho. Otherwise known as the 'Bert and Ernie' of real estate, there's not a house too dirty or damaged this hilarious and charming odd-couple can't fix together. Clint, the boot strapping Texas contractor, is the brawn of the team while Luke, the designer, is the creative genius who brings Clint's work to life.”