'24' actor Sutherland records at Muscle Shoals Sound Studios

SHEFFIELD, Ala. The timeless allure of the funky Muscle Shoals sound was working its magic on Kiefer Sutherland, who was in town for a gig at Singin' River Brewing Co.
"If you're into something, like auto racing, you go to the Indy 500," Sutherland said in the basement of Muscle Shoals Sound Studios. "If you're into music, this is an absolutely necessary destination."
The actor and musician is on tour with his band. When he realized the legendary recording studio was just 10 minutes away from the location of Thursday's show, he said he scheduled a quick recording session.
Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section bassist David Hood, keyboardist Spooner Oldham, guitarist Will MacFarlane, and drummer Milton Sledge were on the session for Sutherland's song "Rebel Wind," which will appear on his next album.
Sutherland is one of the most recognizable actors on TV. His Fox series "24" reaped numerous awards, and was one of the most highly rated shows during its 2001-10 run.
His movie credits include "Stand By Me," "The Lost Boys," "Young Guns," "A Time to Kill," and "Forsaken."
"I'll treasure this all my life," Sutherland said of the recording session.
He said the studio and the players have a sound that is distinctive.
"There is a kind of sound that comes out of here that is really warm," he said. "There is a blend of what happens with the bass and drums, then the delicate keyboard comes in. It warms it up enough that even a driving rock and roll song can be more accessible for some listeners."
Sutherland is touring with his band to support his most recent album "Down In A Hole."
Muscle Shoals Sound Studios is now a museum owned by the nonprofit Muscle Shoals Music Foundation. It was restored with a grant from Beats by Dr. Dre. It is a working studio, as well. Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys recorded there recently.