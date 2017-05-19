Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Amber Heard shows off form-fitting 'Aquaman' costume

The Associated Press

Posted 7:56am on Friday, May. 19, 2017

Amber Heard has given the world a first glimpse of her look as the underwater alien she plays in the upcoming "Aquaman" film.

Heard and "Aquaman" director James Wan shared photos of Heard in character as Aquaman's love interest, Mera, on Thursday. Heard sports red hair and a scaly, form-fitting suit in the role. She posted a picture on Twitter with the note, "Meet Mera." Wan called Heard "exquisite."

"Aquaman" stars Jason Momoa as the title character. The cast also includes Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, Dolph Lundgren and Patrick Wilson.

Filming is taking place in Australia. It's set for release in December of 2018.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me