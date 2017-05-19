Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Chicago mayor announces series of summer beer festivals

Posted 4:51am on Friday, May. 19, 2017

CHICAGO Craft beer enthusiasts might want to head down to Chicago on Friday nights this summer.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel says in a news release a summer-long series of events called Chicago Friday Night Flights that will highlight the dramatically growing craft beer scene. Chicago now has more than 60 breweries.

There will be a total of six of the festivals at locations around the city. For each one, attendees can purchase tasting passes that will allow them to sample beers made by various local breweries.

More information about the dates and locations of the events and the cost of the passes is posted online.

http://www.chicagofridaynightflights.com



