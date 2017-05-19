3rd New Orleans Cat Art and Film Festival is Saturday

NEW ORLEANS If you can't get enough cat videos online, the third New Orleans Cat Art and Film Festival is Saturday at Delgado City Park Student Life Center.
The Louisiana SPCA says there's a feline art and jewelry sale, a cat art contest and a compilation of last year's best cat videos.
Advance tickets are $5 or $12, with the higher price including the videos.
It benefits the Louisiana SPCA and Art for Cat's Sake , which raises money for research into feline diseases.
Will Braden, creator of the Henri le Chat Noir videos, judges more than 10,000 videos a year and makes the compilation.
The Walker Art Center in Minneapolis held the first festival in 2012. The video became a traveling show, sparking festivals nationwide. The Walker bowed out in 2016, but other sponsors kept Braden making the compilations.