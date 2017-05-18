Wires  >  AP Music

DJ Khaled gives Berkeley grads a crash course in winning

Posted 10:31pm on Thursday, May. 18, 2017

BERKELEY, Calif. A group of future number-crunchers had their commencement crashed by DJ Khaled.

The hip-hop star and social media celebrity gave a surprise performance at the ceremony for statistics graduates at the University of California, Berkeley.

In a video posted by the school , speaker Steve Stout had just finished his address Thursday when he said there was a gift for students.

DJ Khaled then walked out among the grads wearing a baby-blue tracksuit and rapping his signature hit "All I Do Is Win."

The students looked so stunned and confused that few obeyed when he shouted for them to raise their hands in the air.

The 41-year-old rapper then gave a pep talk, saying the world once refused to believe in him, and now he's onstage with "kids and queens and a generation of geniuses."



