JFK portrait going on display at National Portrait Gallery

The Associated Press

Posted 6:01pm on Thursday, May. 18, 2017

WASHINGTON The National Portrait Gallery is putting a portrait of John F. Kennedy on display in celebration of the 100th anniversary of his birth.

The pastel portrait by Shirley Seltzer Cooper will go on display Friday in the museum's "Celebrate" space. It will remain on view through July 9.

The slain 35th U.S. president would have turned 100 on May 29. The portrait gallery is one of several Smithsonian institutions with events or exhibitions honoring Kennedy's legacy. The Kennedy Center is also hosting a series of performances next week.



