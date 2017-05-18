Travis Frederick hosts Golf Challenge at Topgolf in the Colony

THE COLONY Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick hosted the inaugural “Travis Frederick's Golf Challenge presented by Albertsons and Tom Thumb” Tuesday at Topgolf in The Colony.
This is the second big event for Frederick's Blocking Out Hunger Foundation following this past winter's Stars and Steaks event at the Hilton Anatole in downtown Dallas.
“We are really appreciative of Topgolf hosting us tonight,” Frederick said. “I think sometimes that golf events at country clubs can get a little encumbering ... . Being here makes the event a little more casual and we have 25 of my teammates out here to mix and mingle with the people here and support the foundation.”
When the Topgolf computer-chipped golf balls were teed up to officially start the event, over 30 players had shown up to show support for the event. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence was among the Cowboys players bidding on items in the live auction. He ended up with an autographed Dak Prescott Pro Bowl jersey that he immediately put on and wore the rest of the night.
“The support that I get from my teammates is unbelievable,” Frederick said. “I think that is a tribute to what we have going on as a team. Everything that we do to try and get better and try and get closer, everybody's in for it. There were guys today who weren't on the list and asked if they could come and help out. Our team respects each other so much and we are that tight.”
Ben Rogers and Skin Wade from 105.3 The Fan were also on hand to handle the live auction and hang out with those who were at Topgolf to support the foundation.
Earlier in the day, Frederick launched his new “Nourish2Flourish” program to support children throughout metro Dallas who struggle with hunger. The foundation will provide 200 kids, who rely on free/reduced-priced lunches during the school year, a box of food a week over summer break for 10 weeks.
“We are really excited to get this off the ground,” Frederick said. “Kids receive their lunch during the school year, but lose it during the summer. Unfortunately, even the donations to food banks go down during the summer, so summer is a great time of need, so we are trying to help bridge that gap.”
The mission of Travis Frederick’s Blocking Out Hunger Foundation is to provide support for inner-city and low-income children throughout Dallas who struggle with hunger.
For more information about Travis Frederick's Blocking Out Hunger Foundation, visit travisfrederick.org.
FOLLOW JAY BETSILL ON TWITTER @THEFAMOUSJAY