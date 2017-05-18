Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Ian Buruma chosen as new editor of New York Review of Books

Posted 2:31pm on Thursday, May. 18, 2017

NEW YORK An acclaimed essayist and historian has been chosen to succeed the late Robert Silvers as editor of The New York Review of Books.

The publication announced Thursday the selection of Ian Buruma, who has been contributing to the Review for more than 30 years. His books include "Their Promised Land: My Grandparents in Love and War" and "Year Zero: A History of 1945." Buruma, 65, is a professor of democracy, human rights and journalism at Bard College.

"I've known Ian since 1985 and know that his long association with the Review will ensure that the values and editorial direction of the Review will be upheld," Rea Hederman, the Review's publisher, said in a statement. "Ian's long relationship with both founding editors will preserve the editorial quality and independence for which the Review has been known since its first issue in 1963."

Silvers, a revered editor known for his extraordinary thoroughness and curiosity, helped launch the Review and continued to preside over it until his death, in March, at age 87. The Review has published essays, journalism and criticism by Joan Didion, Gore Vidal, Zadie Smith and many others. Review spokesman Nicholas During said Thursday that Buruma would officially take over in September.



