Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Judge denies release of 38 Studios grand jury records

The Associated Press

Posted 2:11pm on Thursday, May. 18, 2017

PROVIDENCE, R.I. A Rhode Island judge has denied a request to release secret grand jury records from the criminal investigation into the state's $75 million deal with the video game company started by former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling.

Superior Court Presiding Justice Alice Gibney on Thursday denied Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo's petition for the 38 Studios records.

Gibney says the governor hasn't shown that the "public clamor" for disclosure outweighs the need for secrecy.

The judge sided with arguments made by Democratic Attorney General Peter Kilmartin, who has said releasing the records would undermine the grand jury process.

The grand jury concluded its work in 2015 with no criminal charges.

38 Studios moved to Rhode Island from Massachusetts in 2010 for a $75 million loan guarantee, but later went bankrupt.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me